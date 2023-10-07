Kiff And Barry Become Piano Movers and New Student Ambassadors In This Week’s “Kiff”

Kiff has returned after a special Halloween episode, and now takes Barry and Kiff throughout town as they revisit some familiar characters, and welcome new ones as they get to know the Wall of Goat.

I Like To Move It!

Helen sees a piano that is being given away and would really like to have it. Too bad the person giving it away is her sister Agnes, whom she has zero desire to see. So what does Helen do? Acquire two students to do her bidding! And of course, those two students are the strong leads – Kiff and Barry.

She uses her magic to get them into her home, and then sweetens the deal by offering them the choice of one item from her trunk of magical junk.

Kiff and Barry decide to move the piano in exchange for a magical horseshoe. The duo were enticed by the symmetry and look of the item, not its magical capabilities – which is the ability to grant a wish that the pair agree on.

Enough said, and the two set off on their mission. They find Agnes and retrieve the piano, and the episode is off, as we get to see their hike across Table Town while carrying the traditionally-heavy musical instrument. While on their moving trip, we have a few callbacks which are great, including an appearance from the relocated bridge troll. Devotees may recall that at the end of his episode, he was invited to join the Riddler’s society, and apparently he is on the outs with them.

Kiff and Barry explain, the troll needs to find someone who he is in sync with, like them! After all, they knew immediately what they wanted to wish for with that horseshoe – a trampoline! While we don’t get to hear EXACTLY what happened with the Riddlers, Trolly does suggest that they rethink their wish. Turns out, trampolines are incredibly tricky to insure.

As their walk continues, Kiff and Barry try to come up with an alternate wish, seeing as they never thought about having to insure the trampoline. Kiff suggests that they wish for springs instead of legs, and Barry suggests that the entire ground of Table Town be turned into a trampoline. Both are clearly on the same page of wanting to bounce, but can’t seem to agree on how to do it.

It all comes to a head when they find the town’s Beefcakes working out in the park, having lost their dumbbells that rolled into the nearby stream. Now what are they going to bench press!? Why, Kiff, Barry, and the piano of course!

This turns into a makeshift therapy session where the two decide that they each are going to race to be the first to grab the horseshoe and quickly say their wish before the other can.

Once they get to Helen, not only have they performed an entire song (which fans who’ve listened to the official soundtrack on streaming platforms are likely already familiar with), but they are tired and just want the horseshoe and their wish. Helen is upset though as she wanted a piano – which they brought her – but she seems to describe a trumpet, maybe a trombone. Regardless, she still gives Kiff and Barry their wish, but they can’t agree so nothing happens. Turns out, that’s what happened before as Helen and her sister Agnes could never agree on anything either.

Kiff and Barry do agree finally, and wish that they never went to get the piano for Helen. Now Helen is without her piano, or xylophone as she calls it, and Kiff and Barry are back to their old in sync ways.

Hive Got An Idea

There is a new student coming to Miss Deer Teacher’s class, and Kiff is going to be the new student ambassador to welcome Little Louie. As the ambassador, she also deputizes Barry to assist her with welcoming the new student and making him feel welcome. First task: to go pick him up.

The two are led to the infamous Wall of Goat, whom fans may recall from the earlier episode, “Fresh Outta Grandmas.” Little Louie is (as explained via song, as the Wall of Goat does) a younger goat who is one part of the hive mind. He gets one day to go experience the rest of the world, and can return to the hive after. If he elects not to, he is banished and can never rejoin the hive mind that is the Wall of Goat again. While sending Louie on his way, they promise that they will not check in on him via their hive mind powers.

That promise is almost immediately broken as the wall taps in to Louie’s mind, seeing what he sees, just to see if they made it to their destination yet.

Eventually, Kiff and Barry arrive with Louie at the school, where the goat is introducing himself to the class. He is asked what his favorite movie is, and Louie’s eyes roll back, and the hive is answering for him. Kiff explains that he is allowed to have his own thoughts and opinions, and this is further demonstrated when the rest of the class starts sharing their thoughts and opinions on their favorite movies. Though, Trevor is ridiculed for his selection.

This culminates at lunch when Louie expresses interest in having the grilled cheese for his meal, and instead is interrupted by the hive mind suggesting he orders the eggplant parm. In the tussle that occurs, a piece of foil lands on Louie’s head and interrupts the connection between him and the rest of the goats, allowing him to order the grilled cheese.

This gives Kiff and Barry the idea to get Louie to wear a foil hat, that way he can experience things for himself without the interruptions. They still want more time, so Kiff decides to dress like Louie and take his place in the hive for the time being. While she tries to blend in, the goats catch on pretty quickly that something is amiss, so Kiff suggests that they watch their favorite movie to buy some time.

Back at the school, Candle sees Louie in the foil hat and decides that she too would look good in one of those. As Louie explores more and discovers more on his own, you see Candle and other classmates begin wearing the foil hats.

Finally, Louie takes his hat off and reconnects to the hive mind. This exposes Kiff but also makes her happy since Louie has decided not to return to the Wall of Goat. However, he is not staying at the school either. Leaving the wall to go to the school would be like going from one hive mind to another. This makes Kiff realize that that is true, all the students, despite their differences, still all do things collectively. It’s just a matter of finding the right hive that suits you. Still, she thinks that the youngster should at least finish schoo— what? He’s 105 years old?! He just wants to leave and go design airplanes, something that caught his attention right from the start. With his advanced age, I guess he can.

