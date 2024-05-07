Jam To The Tunes of “Kiff” All Summer With Official Season One Soundtrack Now Available

The official season one soundtrack is now streaming on most major platforms, so get ready for a full summer listening to the tunes of the Emmy-nominated animated series, Kiff.
What’s Happening:
- Fans of the Disney Channel animated series, Kiff, can now get their fill of their favorite songs from the series with the official soundtrack for season one now streaming on most major platforms.
- Previously, songs from earlier in the season were only available, including “Kids With A Calling” and “So Chunky” (which are so good they appear on our list here).
- Now, more of the great tunes from the animated series have been added now that season one has completed airing. Among the new crop is the anthem from Kiff’s Halloween Episode (“Trevor’s Rockin’ Halloween Bash”), “The Scarm Song” and what will surely be a summertime anthem this year, “Right Here With You” from the pool party that closed out the first season.
- The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains of Table Town, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprising (in most cases) two 11-minute stories, features a new original song, many of which have made it into the Season One Soundtrack. We’re just waiting on the release of Martin’s sing-along song from the road trip early on in the series.
- Last June, it was revealed there is a second season of the series coming to Disney Channel, so fans can rest assured there will be more catchy tunes in the future, but an official premiere date has yet to be announced.
- You can catch Kiff streaming now on Disney+ and airing episodes on Disney Channel, Disney XD, and the DisneyNOW app. You can listen to the official season one soundtrack, streaming now on most major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.
KIFF Season One Soundtrack Track Listing:
- Kiff Theme Song
- Kids With A Calling
- Things
- Don’t Get Better Than This
- We Are Goat
- So Chunky
- Sweet Compromise
- Got Character
- The Scarm Song
- Hungee Squirrel
- Room To Rent
- Never Going Back
- We’re At The Prom
- Right Here With You
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com