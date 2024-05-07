Jam To The Tunes of “Kiff” All Summer With Official Season One Soundtrack Now Available

The official season one soundtrack is now streaming on most major platforms, so get ready for a full summer listening to the tunes of the Emmy-nominated animated series, Kiff.

Fans of the Disney Channel Kiff, can now get their fill of their favorite songs from the series with the official soundtrack for season one now streaming on most major platforms.

can now get their fill of their favorite songs from the series with the official soundtrack for season one now streaming on most major platforms. Previously, songs from earlier in the season were only available, including “Kids With A Calling” and “So Chunky” (which are so good they appear on our list here

Now, more of the great tunes from the animated series have been added now that season one has completed airing. Among the new crop is the anthem from Kiff’s Halloween Episode (“Trevor’s Rockin’ Halloween Bash”), “The Scarm Song” and what will surely be a summertime anthem this year, “Right Here With You” from the pool party that closed out the first season.

The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains of Table Town, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprising (in most cases) two 11-minute stories, features a new original song, many of which have made it into the Season One Soundtrack. We’re just waiting on the release of Martin’s sing-along song from the road trip early on in the series.

Last June, it was revealed there is a second season of the series coming to Disney Channel, so fans can rest assured there will be more catchy tunes in the future, but an official premiere date has yet to be announced.

You can catch Kiff streaming now on Disney+

KIFF Season One Soundtrack Track Listing:

Kiff Theme Song

Theme Song Kids With A Calling

Things

Don’t Get Better Than This

We Are Goat

So Chunky

Sweet Compromise

Got Character

The Scarm Song

Hungee Squirrel

Room To Rent

Never Going Back

We’re At The Prom

Right Here With You

