New “Theme Song Takeover” Featuring Ensemble Cast From “Kiff” To Debut Next Week

A new Theme Song Takeover is set to debut next week, featuring the ensemble cast of the new Disney Channel animated series, Kiff.

What’s Happening:

Theme Song Takeover , a popular interstitial series that is featured on Disney Channel (and the Disney Channel YouTube), is set to debut its latest entry, this time featuring the ensemble cast from one of the newest series on the network, the Emmy-nominated Kiff.

, a popular interstitial series that is featured on Disney Channel (and the Disney Channel YouTube), is set to debut its latest entry, this time featuring the ensemble cast from one of the newest series on the network, the Emmy-nominated The new Theme Song Takeover is slated to debut next Saturday, December 23rd, and will feature the ensemble cast performing their take on the Kiff theme song, which is quite the musical theme along with “Kiff” being shouted throughout, so it will be fun to see what the rest of the cast does with it.

is slated to debut next Saturday, December 23rd, and will feature the ensemble cast performing their take on the theme song, which is quite the musical theme along with “Kiff” being shouted throughout, so it will be fun to see what the rest of the cast does with it. This will be especially true if the music in the Theme Song Takeover is on par with what the rest of the series offers, which has some of the catchiest tunes, bops, and bangers to ever hit Disney TV Animation. You can find out more about a few of them here

is on par with what the rest of the series offers, which has some of the catchiest tunes, bops, and bangers to ever hit Disney TV Animation. You can find out more about a few of them The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, will include a new original song.

Theme Song Takeover is a short-form interstitial series that consists of theme songs to various Disney Channel shows, redone by a supporting character of that series. The lyrics are usually rewritten, some are added, or in one case, the instrumental theme was rearranged. The series started airing on April 19th, 2019. Each episode is rendered in the original style of that series with the main voice cast reprising their roles.

is a short-form interstitial series that consists of theme songs to various Disney Channel shows, redone by a supporting character of that series. The lyrics are usually rewritten, some are added, or in one case, the instrumental theme was rearranged. The series started airing on April 19th, 2019. Each episode is rendered in the original style of that series with the main voice cast reprising their roles. You can catch Kiff on Disney Channel and Disney XD, as well as streaming on the DisneyNOW app and on Disney+