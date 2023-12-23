Disney Channel Debuts New “Theme Song Takeover” Featuring Supporting Cast From “Kiff”

One of the newest animated series on Disney Channel is getting the Theme Song Takeover treatment, with numerous characters of the supporting cast taking on the theme of Kiff.

Disney Channel has a new installment of their popular interstitial series, Theme Song Takeover, this time featuring one of the newest animated series on the network, Kiff .

In the regular theme song, we are treated to the first-person perspective of Kiff waking up and starting her day in Table Town, while a theme song of horns and upbeat music plays while her name "Kiff" is repeated on beat.

In the newest Theme Song Takeover, numerous humorous adaptations of the theme play as we see several of the other characters from the show try and takeover – Barry, Candle, Helen, and Principal Secretary.

numerous humorous adaptations of the theme play as we see several of the other characters from the show try and takeover – Barry, Candle, Helen, and Principal Secretary. From there, we see plays on the simplicity of the lyric “Kiff” becoming complicated with the multisyllabic “Principal Secretary,” Barry having issues with the first-person, and a great bit with Helen (the witch) who ends up being chased by characters of the series carrying pitchforks and torches.

By the end, it is decided that Kiff should be the star of her own theme song, but surely there are more Kiff-based Theme Song Takeovers in the future.

The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, will include a new original song.

Theme Song Takeover is a short-form interstitial series that consists of theme songs to various Disney Channel shows, redone by a supporting character of that series. The lyrics are usually rewritten, some are added, or in one case, the instrumental theme was rearranged. The series started airing on April 19th, 2019. Each episode is rendered in the original style of that series with the main voice cast reprising their roles.

You can catch Kiff on Disney Channel and Disney XD, as well as streaming on the DisneyNOW app and on Disney+