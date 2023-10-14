Lessons in Procrastination and Blooper Forcing in This Week’s “Kiff”

Kiff spends the day procrastinating even though she’s got plenty of things to do, and then sets out for a film’s worth of bloopers in this week’s Kiff.

You Can’t Handle The Tooth

Kiff has things to do today, and one of her daily tasks – brushing her tooth – can’t get in her way. Too bad her mom, Beryl, is having none of that and wants to make sure she brushes her tooth. Looking to her dad for assistance, Baryl makes him stand his ground too. Despite her excessive excuses, her mom is making sure she just brushes her tooth.

Frustrated, Kiff resists, but Barry, who has arrived at the house – notices when she’s this frustrated she usually erupts into a song. That’s it! That’s how she’ll explain that she has things to do and can’t brush her tooth. However, the song is rather lackluster and her mom still says she can do all those things as long as she brushes.

Up in the bathroom, she is still refusing, and even in the bathroom with Barry (who brushes his teeth again and suggests she just should too), Beryl stands outside the door and listens for brushing.

Conveniently, Barry’s fur makes a fun brushing sound, and that becomes Kiff’s new trick. Mom sees right through it though, and again makes her go back to brushing.

The rest of the episode follows many schemes, including calling the doctor who suggests eating an apple, because an apple a day – is like nature’s toothbrush.

Now mom has changed her rules, and insists she must now brush AND floss. Barry suggests giving up and Kiff says it’s time for fake teeth. Yeah, that doesn’t work either.

Eventually, Kiff realizes her task list and musical numbers are only inspired because she gets into her routine, which includes brushing. So for inspiration, she brushes Barry’s tooth to come up with the song!

After the rousing performance, mom agrees. She doesn’t have to brush her teeth this morning, but she does have to brush her teeth tonight. DEAL!

Wait a minute – it IS tonight. She spent so long avoiding it, her day has been filled doing this thing.

Blooper Quest

Kiff and Barry are watching the latest Chubbles Wubbington film, and as the credits roll, they (apparently for the first time) have discovered the blooper reel. They take delight in the idea that the movie has these fun mistakes and decide to find even more bloopers. Too bad Kiff’s dad wants to watch his show, and suggests they find bloopers out in the real world. Which means Kiff and Barry get their camera and head out to film their own bloopers.

The bloopers however, are way too forced (despite what Kiff says), and they realize that bloopers are better when they happen naturally while filming a movie. So Kiff writes a script, “Found in Ambiguity,” and recruits their friends to start filming. The script means nothing, this is all just for the bloops. However, the script and Barry’s acting is so good that they don’t even come close to capturing any bloopers.

While the friends are all moved emotionally during the footage, Kiff is frustrated and realizes, physical comedy brings about bloops, and they need props. Again, during more filming Barry makes it through without an errors and Kiff calls for more script changes. Trevor the whole time telling Kiff that she might have found her calling, as the directing and films are practically perfect. Kiff discovers that Barry is playing basketball outside and sees him missing his shots, and decides to put that in the movie – bloopers will come that way. On camera though, Barry makes every shot perfectly. Kiff works in tongue twisters, and more nonsense that could cause bloopers, but again. Nothing.

Back at home, they’re reviewing the footage and Candle brought her dad over, who agrees to invest millions of nuts in the production. With all this professional equipment and studio sets in the hands of children— surely things will go wrong, right?

No. It’s the greatest motion picture of all time, and leads to plenty of Table Awards at this year’s ceremony (which happens the next day). While giving an acceptance speech, Kiff is calling the day of filming the worst day of her life, but flubs her speech and says “the worst day of her wife.” The whole theater is laughing at the error, and when she catches eyes with Barry, she realizes that this is the bloop she has been waiting for. I just think they should have played Kiff bloopers during the end credits of this episode. But what do I know?

This episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can catch up with earlier episodes streaming now on Disney+.