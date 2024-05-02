Disney Opens Submissions for Third Season of “Launchpad”

Today, The Walt Disney Studios announced a third season of Disney’s “Launchpad.” Submissions are now open through June 2, 2024, and will be considered for season three.

The live action shorts program, an initiative dedicated to fostering emerging talent and amplifying diverse voices in filmmaking, invites aspiring writers and directors from underrepresented backgrounds or those with a unique perspective to produce a short as part of the Disney Launchpad: Shorts Incubator program.

Started in 2021, Disney’s “Launchpad” aims to build a more inclusive entertainment industry by fostering the next generation of storytellers.

Under the purview of the Disney Launchpad Producer, selected filmmakers will work to deliver live-action short films for possible exhibitions on Disney+.

As part of the 12-month program, each filmmaker will be paired with Disney creative executives who will mentor them as they embark on a training program centered on teaching creative collaboration within the Disney Studio system.

The forthcoming season will feature a curated selection of three films tied to the theme of “Forward.”

Previous “Launchpad” seasons have garnered recognition from the entertainment industry, with a growing list of accolades year-over-year.

Cumulatively, the shorts have been recognized at over 17 festivals, have received four NAACP Image Award nominations, and have won several awards, including the Casting Society’s prestigious Artios Award.

Additionally, “Launchpad” alumni have proven incredibly talented and successful in the industry.

Alumni have landed permanent roles and have gone on to participate in additional Disney programs such as the Disney Directing Program, directing episodes of highly acclaimed series like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and General Hospital .

and . Program and application details and full eligibility criteria are available at Launchpad.Disney.com

What they’re saying: