Disney Opens Submissions for Third Season of “Launchpad”

Today, The Walt Disney Studios announced a third season of Disney’s “Launchpad.” Submissions are now open through June 2, 2024, and will be considered for season three.
- The live action shorts program, an initiative dedicated to fostering emerging talent and amplifying diverse voices in filmmaking, invites aspiring writers and directors from underrepresented backgrounds or those with a unique perspective to produce a short as part of the Disney Launchpad: Shorts Incubator program.
- Started in 2021, Disney’s “Launchpad” aims to build a more inclusive entertainment industry by fostering the next generation of storytellers.
- Under the purview of the Disney Launchpad Producer, selected filmmakers will work to deliver live-action short films for possible exhibitions on Disney+.
- As part of the 12-month program, each filmmaker will be paired with Disney creative executives who will mentor them as they embark on a training program centered on teaching creative collaboration within the Disney Studio system.
- The forthcoming season will feature a curated selection of three films tied to the theme of “Forward.”
- Previous “Launchpad” seasons have garnered recognition from the entertainment industry, with a growing list of accolades year-over-year.
- Cumulatively, the shorts have been recognized at over 17 festivals, have received four NAACP Image Award nominations, and have won several awards, including the Casting Society’s prestigious Artios Award.
- Additionally, “Launchpad” alumni have proven incredibly talented and successful in the industry.
- Alumni have landed permanent roles and have gone on to participate in additional Disney programs such as the Disney Directing Program, directing episodes of highly acclaimed series like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and General Hospital.
- Program and application details and full eligibility criteria are available at Launchpad.Disney.com.
What they’re saying:
- Erica Eng, Director of The Ghost: “Launchpad gave me the opportunity to really stretch myself as a director—working on stunts and collaborating with Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) on my visual effects is something I could have only dreamed of doing before. The program works hard to set us up for success even after the program has ended, and I’m really thankful for their support as a filmmaker.”
- Phillip Yaw Domfeh, Sr. Manager and Producer of Disney “Launchpad”: “Building upon the incredible creative success and industry recognition of our past two seasons, Disney’s ‘Launchpad’ Season 3 will deepen its storytelling while refining its talent pathway for emerging filmmakers with an increased focus on job opportunities within Disney.”
- Mahin Ibrahim, Director of Creative Talent Pathways, Representation & Inclusion Strategies: “Season three brings a new theme of forward, where we’re looking to spring forward into hope and optimism through our storytelling.”