Lightning McQueen Coming to Rocket League

Ka-Chow! Lightning McQueen is leaving the racetrack and coming to the popular video game, Rocket League.

Rocket League players will soon be able to equip the Disney and Pixar’s Cars-inspired Lightning McQueen Car.

The Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle also includes three race-ready Decals, the Ka-chow Goal Explosion, and more.

The Lightning McQueen Car is the very first in Rocket League to feature dynamic expressions. Lightning will look around the pitch while you cruise the Arena, then narrow his eyes in focus as you approach supersonic speeds.

With the Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle, players will be able to play as three different versions of the Route 66 icon. Rust-eze Decal Cruisin’ Decal Dinoco Decal



Players will also be able to celebrate every goal with the Ka-chow Goal Explosion.