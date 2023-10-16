Live-Action “Gargoyles” Series Planned for Disney+ from Gary Dauberman and James Wan

It was a time of darkness. It was a world of fear. It was the age of Gargoyles. Now, it appears that age has returned as a live-action remake of the beloved animated series Gargoyles is being produced for Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dauberman will write, executive produce and serve as the showrunner for the new series while Wan's Atomic Monster banner will also executive produce.

Dauberman has also written the recent two-part adaptation of Stephen King's It, the first of which went on to become the highest-grossing horror film of all-time.

Atomic Monster was also one of the companies behind the recent horror hit M3GAN.

The series was created by Walt Disney Television Animation and featured a premise of gargoyle statues awakening from a thousand-year curse to become the protectors of present day New York City.

The series, which became a cult classic, can now be streamed on Disney+