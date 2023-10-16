Live-Action “Gargoyles” Series Planned for Disney+ from Gary Dauberman and James Wan

It was a time of darkness. It was a world of fear. It was the age of Gargoyles. Now, it appears that age has returned as a live-action remake of the beloved animated series Gargoyles is being produced for Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Gary Dauberman and James Wan’s Atomic Monster banner will create the new live-action Gargoyles seres for Disney+.
- Dauberman will write, executive produce and serve as the showrunner for the new series while Wan’s Atomic Monster banner will also executive produce.
- The duo has teamed for the popular Annabelle horror films in the past and Dauberman also wrote The Nun for Wan’s wildly popular Conjuring franchise.
- Dauberman has also written the recent two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s It, the first of which went on to become the highest-grossing horror film of all-time.
- Atomic Monster was also one of the companies behind the recent horror hit M3GAN.
- Gargoyles ran for 78 episodes over three seasons from 1994 to 1997.
- The series was created by Walt Disney Television Animation and featured a premise of gargoyle statues awakening from a thousand-year curse to become the protectors of present day New York City.
- The series, which became a cult classic, can now be streamed on Disney+.