Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of May 27th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of May 27th-31st:

Monday, May 27 Harry Hamlin ( In the Kitchen With Harry Hamlin ) J.B. Smoove ( Curb Your Enthusiasm ) Scott Keyes (Tips for summer travel)

Tuesday, May 28 Jonathan Groff ( Merrily We Roll Along ) Adam Rodriguez ( Criminal Minds ) Performance from Rachel Platten

Wednesday, May 29 Ron Howard ( Jim Henson Idea Man ) Jane Krakowski ( Name That Tune ) Performance by Crowded House

Thursday, May 30 Richard Gere ( Longing ) Sunny Hostin ( The View ) Performance from Judah The Lion.

Friday, May 31 Jason Derulo (Las Vegas Residency) Sarah Hyland ( Little Shop of Horrors )



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.