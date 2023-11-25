“Live with Kelly and Mark” Guest List: Anne Hathaway, Patrick Stewart and More to Appear Week of November 27th

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of November 27th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of November 27th-December 1st:

Monday, November 27 Anne Hathaway ( Eileen ) Paris Hilton ( Paris in Love ) Baz Luhrmann ( Faraway Downs )

Tuesday, November 28 Jennifer Garner ( Family Switch ) Bryant Gumbel Performance by Samara Joy (New Christmas album)

Wednesday, November 29 Sebastian Maniscalco ( Bookie ) David Blaine (“Impossible” show in Las Vegas)

Thursday, November 30 Melissa Mccarthy ( Genie ) Kurt and Wyatt Russell ( Monarch: Legacy of Monsters )

Friday, December 1 Julianne Moore ( May December) Patrick Stewart ( Making It So ) Chris Byrne (“The Toy Guy;” Hottest toys for this year’s holiday season)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.