“Live with Kelly and Mark” Guest List: Jada Pinkett Smith, Jon Batiste and More to Appear Week of October 16th

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of October 16th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of October 16th-20th:

Monday, October 16 Jada Pinkett Smith ( Worthy )

Tuesday, October 17 Mark Cuban ( Shark Tank ) Jim Gaffigan ( Dark Pale ) Performance by A Great Big World

Wednesday, October 18 Corbin Bleu ( Little Shop of Horrors ) Performance by Jon Batiste

Thursday, October 19 Fisher Stevens ( BECKHAM ) Casey Cott ( Moulin Rouge ) Dr. Melina Jampolis (Recipes for Fall foods)

Friday, October 20 Jonathan Van Ness (TV personality) Deborah Roberts ( 20/20 co-anchor)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.