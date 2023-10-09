“Live with Kelly and Mark” Guest List: Trevor Noah, Lisa Rinna and More to Appear Week of October 9th

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of October 9th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Along with special guests the show will celebrate Pack Your Bags Week, with a series of segments on travel tips and tricks for all types of travel.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of October 9th-13th:

Monday, October 9 Arnold Schwarzenegger ( Be Useful ) Dr. Nancy Chan (Breast Cancer Awareness Month)

Tuesday, October 10 Trevor Noah (New Podcast) Chrissy Metz (New Children’s album) Dr. Gail Saltz (Managing mental health and relationships)

Wednesday, October 11 Lisa Edelstein ( Little Bird ) Jessie James Decker ( Just Eat )

Thursday, October 12 Lisa Rinna (Rinna Beauty) Constance Wu ( Little Shop of Horrors )

Friday, October 13 Damon Wayans Jr. ( Raid the Cage ) Monica Mangin (Easy outdoor Halloween décor ideas)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.