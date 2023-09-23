“Live with Kelly and Mark” Guest List: Hannah Waddingham, Tiffani Thiessen and More to Appear Week of September 25th

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of September 25th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Along with special guests the show will celebrate “Let’s Dance Week,”with a series of segments dedicated to learning different dances from around the world.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of September 25th-29th:

Monday, September 25 Robert Herjavec ( Shark Tank ) “Let’s Dance Week:” Sarina Jain (Bollywood dancing)

Tuesday, September 26 Tiffani Thiessen ( Here We Go Again ) Phil Keoghan ( The Amazing Race ) “Let’s Dance Week:” Hip-Hop dancing

Wednesday, September 27 Hannah Waddingham ( Krapopolis ) Gerry Turner ( Golden Bachelor ) “Let’s Dance Week:” Salsa dancing

Thursday, September 28 Barbara Corcoran ( Shark Tank ) “Let’s Dance Week:” Country line dancing Performance by Barenaked Ladies

Friday, September 29 Luann De Lesseps “Let’s Dance Week:” Lindsay Arnold (Rumba) Performance by JP Saxe



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.