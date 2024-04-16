Event Recap: “Loki” Panel Brings Glorious Purpose to PaleyFest LA 2024

PaleyFest LA, the annual mecca for television aficionados, recently played host to a panel discussion burdened with glorious purpose, that delved deep into the enigmatic world of Marvel Studios’ acclaimed show Loki. This year, the spotlight was on the second season of the hit Disney+ series, and the ultimate fate of the trickster god.

The program started off with a screening of the final episode of the last season, “Glorious Purpose.”

After everyone was finished getting a refresher on all the action-filled drama of the series finale, moderator Anthony Breznican (Vanity Fair) brought out the panel of creatives, featuring star and Executive Producer Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Owen Wilson (Mobius), Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), Eric Martin (Executive Producer and Writer), and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, (Executive Producers and Directors).

The group talked about the memories they had of shooting the season’s episodes, insights into their characters’ wardrobes, and the end (maybe) of Loki. Some of the highlights:

Hiddleston on appearing in-character as the domineering Loki at San Diego Comic-Con 2013:

“That's a different time. I was in a different place then. Yeah, I had a bad experience with some guys called The Avengers. You may have heard of them. Yeah…Although I loved doing it, that particular thing I think you're referring to. It was a completely unforgettable and possibly unrepeatable experience. Loki is a character I've played exclusively on camera, on screen, and so when I have been in character, I've been in the company of actors and crew on a set…Except for July in 2013, when I was actually in the world, on stage, performing live as a character. It was rather confusing.”

On redefining Loki’s “glorious purpose:”

Martin: “Yeah, season one was all about Loki learning to love himself, essentially, and so season two was really him learning to love everyone around him, and accept that love which would also allow him to make that sacrifice to do something totally selfless. And that came from somebody who was very selfish before that.”

Hiddleston: “I remember we talked a lot about it–in order to become, for any of us to become, the best version of yourself, you have to accept your past. You have to make peace and acknowledge your mistakes and your missteps, and you have to integrate the shadow into your present. Only then are you free to make choices which are more generous, more loving, more honest, more authentic. And that really is what the two seasons of Loki have been about: Identity. Are we capable of growth and how are we capable of growth? How do you grow? How do you change? How do you step outside of the predetermined tracks that the TVA has laid down? You do that by acknowledging who you are. The whole of who you are. And I think Loki comes face-to-face with that.”

On costumes:

Di Martino: “When we first started series one I was three months postpartum. I just had a baby and was nursing and Christine (Wada) came up with the genius idea of making the costume like easy access. Just such a wonderful gift–I didn't have to get changed, I didn't have to waste anyone's time, I didn't have to waste my time. I could just like, feed the kids, get back to work. It's super practical, super comfortable, super beautiful and quite the best costume designer to just to have that idea. Like, ‘you know what? I'm going to make it really easy for you and it's just gonna be a Velcro Velcro zip zip.’”

Hiddleston: “One of the first conversations we had, Christine and I, about season two was on this costume for the finale. The Loki God costume. That it would be distinctly different from everything that came before. All the.other costumes in the MCU are elaborate and armored and detailed with almost an expression of who he wants to project in the world and this is more humble and almost monastic. Yes, in a way he's the King and finally ascending the throne, but perhaps he's more like a monk at the end of time. Something like that.”

Wilson: “Well, you know, I like having a uniform. And sometimes I think even in real life it would be nice, you know…that's what I like. Mobius has that kind of suit, and the few times that I would show up to work and then I had to get in a spacesuit one time I was a little unnerved. Or coming in as Don and having my jet ski stuff.

Hiddleston on playing Loki’s final scene:

While they noticeably did not announce any plans to bring back the God of Mischief, when asked about whether this was the conclusion of the character, the filmmakers said “…certainly with season one and two, we look at this as a single book and we wanted to close the book on Loki and the TVA in a satisfying way. But of course, we all love seeing Tom as Loki so…” Audiences will have to wait to see if the trickster Loki will once more cheat oblivion and make another appearance in the future, but for his fans, hope springs eternal–for all time, always.

Loki is now streaming on Disney+.