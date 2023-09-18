“Loki” Season 2 to Now Drop on Thursdays, Starting With Earlier Premiere Date

Following the success of the premiere model set by Star Wars: Ahsoka, the second season of Loki will now drop on Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. PT, with the launch of the new show now on October 5th.

What’s Happening:

Season 2 will now debut on Thursdays, at 6:00 p.m. PT, starting on October 5th. All subsequent episodes will also be available starting Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. PT.

Originally, the series was set to debut on Friday, October 6th. Thanks to the success of the premiere model used by Ahsoka since that show’s debut, Loki will be following suit.

Disney+ also debuted a new featurette for Loki, in which Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Ke Huy Quan, along with executive producer Kevin R. Wright, explore what it means to be Loki this season.

About Loki Season 2:

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose. The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.

For all time, always! Season 2 of Loki premieres October 5th, 2023 on Disney+