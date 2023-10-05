Look Back and Forward with a Sneak Peek Ahead of the Season 2 Premiere of “Loki”

Ahead of tonight’s second season premiere of Loki, Marvel Studios is looking back at season one, while sharing a sneak peek at the future.

What’s Happening:

The new video shared by Marvel Studios begins with the final moments of Loki Season 1, where no one seems to know who Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is, and He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) has taken over the TVA.

Season 1, where no one seems to know who Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is, and He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) has taken over the TVA. Loki passionately asks what is going on to a Mobius (Owen Wilson) who clearly doesn’t know who he is.

The video then gives us a sneak peek at Loki’s daring and hilarious escape.

Watch it all for yourself in the video below:

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose. The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson.

Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.

Season 2 of Loki premieres October 5th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PT on Disney+

premieres October 5th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PT on Check out Mike’s review