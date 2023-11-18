“Loki: Season 2 – Vol. 2” Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Available now, Marvel Music/Hollywood Records has released “Loki: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Episodes 4-6) Original Soundtrack” from Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2, streaming on Disney+.
- The music, composed by Natalie Holt, is now available on:
- Spotify
- Apple Music
- YouTube Music
- And other digital platforms
- Natalie Holt is a multi-award-winning British composer, known for her two-time Emmy-nominated score for Marvel Studios’ Loki and the acclaimed Lucasfilm series Obi-Wan Kenobi.
- Her film and television credits include:
- The BAFTA Award-winning series Wallander (BBC)
- Knightfall (History Channel)
- The BAFTA Award-winning series Three Girls (BBC)
- Mini-series Deadwater Fell
- The Emmy Award-nominated series The Honourable Woman (HBO Max)
- Victoria (PBS)
- Saul Dibb’s World War I feature Journey's End
- Netflix/Claudia Llosa’s drama feature Fever Dream,
- Fox’s female superhero feature The Princess
- And more
- Holt’s numerous awards nominations and wins include:
- The Primetime Emmy Awards
- World Soundtrack Awards’ Television Composer of the Year
- BAFTA
- SCL Awards
- the Royal Television Society Craft and Design Award
- the HMMAs
- Best International Score at the Beijing International Film Festival
What they’re saying:
- Composer Natalie Holt: “To me this final volume of Loki Season 2 is a true culmination of the last few years working with this incredible story and character. The final moments of the show are so surprising, powerful and almost entirely musically driven, which was an immensely satisfying goodbye to my rather expansive musical playground involving choirs, orchestras, synths, Norse folk, raw cries, radiation and of course Theremin, which all have been my toolbox for the sound of Loki.”
About Loki Season 2:
- Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
- The series stars:
- Tom Hiddleston
- Sophia Di Martino
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Wunmi Mosaku
- Eugene Cordero
- Rafael Casal
- Tara Strong
- Kate Dickie
- Liz Carr
- Neil Ellice
- Jonathan Majors
- Ke Huy Quan
- Owen Wilson
- Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.