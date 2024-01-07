Reintroducing LP Radio – January 2024

Today, I’m introducing the first in a monthly series of playlists I’m calling LP Radio. For those who remember, LaughingPlace used to have a 24/7 radio station dedicated to Disney music. I always loved listening, but wanted to put my own spin on the radio station format. Now, welcome to LP Radio circa 2024.

These curated playlists will set the mood for your month, utilizing a mix of Disney music and other in-theme choices. When creating, my goal is for them to be listened to in order, but I’m not there to monitor your musical in-take, so you do you.

For January, I wanted to kickstart off the year with an ode to new beginnings, a melancholic look back at what we’ve left in 2023, and a boost of energy to keep you going through the January slog. Some highlights include Tokyo Disneyland Resort’s “Living In Color” and The Japanese House’s beautiful “Sad to Breathe”.

Below are the links to the playlist on both Apple Music and Spotify, so be sure to add to your profiles and listen away. Have songs you think would be great for February? Be sure to tweet them at us!