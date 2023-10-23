Magik Graces New Variant Cover of Marvel’s “Fall of the House of X #1”

This January, the epic finale of the X-Men’s revolutionary Krakoan Age will take place across two milestone series: Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck’s "Fall of the House of X” and Kieron Gillen and R.B. Silva’s "Rise of the Powers of X.”
- Out of the darkness of “Fall of X,” the X-Men must reunite for a dramatic battle across time and space that will decide the future of mutantkind.
- Today, fans can check out an all-new variant cover for "Fall of the House of X #1″ by best-selling cover artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau.
- Artgerm once again depicts one of the X-Men’s most iconic members and popular cover star, Magik—this time in her latest costume.
- Throughout the era, Illyana Rasputina served as one of Krakoa’s War Captains, defending the island nation with her mutant sorcery.
- Following the Hellfire Gala, Magik found herself stranded in Vanaheim with a small band of mutants in “Realm of X.”
- Caught in a fierce conflict of prophecy and experiencing mysterious power malfunctions, will Magik make it back to Earth to join the X-Men’s final stand?
- Check out Artgerm’s spellbinding cover below and inquire at your local comic shop regarding availability and preorders.