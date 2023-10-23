Magik Graces New Variant Cover of Marvel’s “Fall of the House of X #1”

This January, the epic finale of the X-Men’s revolutionary Krakoan Age will take place across two milestone series: Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck’s "Fall of the House of X” and Kieron Gillen and R.B. Silva’s "Rise of the Powers of X.”

Out of the darkness of “Fall of X,” the X-Men must reunite for a dramatic battle across time and space that will decide the future of mutantkind.

Today, fans can check out an all-new variant cover for "Fall of the House of X #1″ by best-selling cover artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau.

Artgerm once again depicts one of the X-Men’s most iconic members and popular cover star, Magik—this time in her latest costume.

Throughout the era, Illyana Rasputina served as one of Krakoa’s War Captains, defending the island nation with her mutant sorcery.

Following the Hellfire Gala, Magik found herself stranded in Vanaheim with a small band of mutants in “Realm of X.”

Caught in a fierce conflict of prophecy and experiencing mysterious power malfunctions, will Magik make it back to Earth to join the X-Men’s final stand?

Check out Artgerm’s spellbinding cover below and inquire at your local comic shop regarding availability and preorders.