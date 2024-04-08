Original Tinker Bell Model Margaret Kerry Doing Well After Hip-Fracturing Fall

Best known for her work as a reference to animators working on Tinker Bell in the classic Disney animated film, Peter Pan, Margaret Kerry has suffered “a bit of an incident” where she fell and fractured her hip.

What’s Happening:

Margaret Kerry, who served as the live-action reference for Tinker Bell in the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Peter Pan, is reportedly doing well after suffering a fall wherein she fractured her hip.

is reportedly doing well after suffering a fall wherein she fractured her hip. According to friends and family who are taking to Margaret’s Facebook account

She went to the hospital, underwent surgery, and is recovering well, but has also shared that though she is laid up right now, she still plans on attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August.

Subsequent posts from friends and family emphasize that her hip is fractured, not broken, and the bone did not separate.

Another post asks that flowers are not sent to Margaret alongside well-wishes, but rather a donation to a charity of your choice is donated in Margaret’s name (using the example of St. Jude’s Hospital for Children) where you can make a difference in someone’s life.

Back in the ‘50s when Walt Disney was searching for a nimble mime/dancer/actor to be filmed as a live-action reference for animators working on the character Tinker Bell in his upcoming animated film, Peter Pan, Margaret Kerry soared into the job as the model for one of the most iconic Disney characters (aside from Mickey Mouse).

Margaret Kerry soared into the job as the model for one of the most iconic Disney characters (aside from Mickey Mouse). And if you’ve ever wondered what Tinker Bell might have originally sounded like, just listen to the red-headed mermaid in the film, as that is Margaret’s voice.