Mark Dodson, Voice Actor Behind Salacious Crumb from “Star Wars,” Dies at 64

Mark Dodson, the voice actor who brought Salacious Crumb to life in Star Wars – Return of the Jedi, has passed away at the age of 64, according to Deadline.
- According to his daughter, Dodson died after having a “massive heart attack” while sleeping in a hotel in Evansville, Indiana.
- Dodson was in Evansville to appear at The Evansville Horror Con this weekend.
- The event shared a tribute on their Facebook page:
- We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Mark Dodson last night. Mark was not only a talented voice actor but also a cherished member of the horror community.
- Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans during this incredibly difficult time. We hope that you can take a moment out of your day to reflect on the joy and laughter that Mark brought into the world His legacy will live on through his work.
- Rest in peace, Mark. You will be remembered and missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing you and experiencing your talent.
- After voicing Salacious Crumb, the small henchman of Jabba the Hut, in Return of the Jedi, Dodson went on to provide the iconic voice of the Mogwai in Gremlins.
- He would later go on to work continuously for several decades in film, video games, radio and commercials as a voice artist.
- Dodson is survived by his daughter and several grandchildren.