Mark Dodson, Voice Actor Behind Salacious Crumb from “Star Wars,” Dies at 64

Mark Dodson, the voice actor who brought Salacious Crumb to life in Star Wars – Return of the Jedi, has passed away at the age of 64, according to Deadline.

According to his daughter, Dodson died after having a “massive heart attack” while sleeping in a hotel in Evansville, Indiana.

Dodson was in Evansville to appear at The Evansville Horror Con this weekend.

The event shared a tribute on their Facebook page We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Mark Dodson last night. Mark was not only a talented voice actor but also a cherished member of the horror community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans during this incredibly difficult time. We hope that you can take a moment out of your day to reflect on the joy and laughter that Mark brought into the world His legacy will live on through his work. Rest in peace, Mark. You will be remembered and missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing you and experiencing your talent.

After voicing Salacious Crumb, the small henchman of Jabba the Hut, in Return of the Jedi , Dodson went on to provide the iconic voice of the Mogwai in Gremlins .

, Dodson went on to provide the iconic voice of the Mogwai in . He would later go on to work continuously for several decades in film, video games, radio and commercials as a voice artist.

Dodson is survived by his daughter and several grandchildren.