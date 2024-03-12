“Maroon” Revealed as One of Four Additional Acoustic Songs in Disney+ Version of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”

Disney+ has shared a small clip of Taylor Swift performing “Maroon,” one of the four additional acoustic songs as part of the highly anticipated streaming debut of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version).
What’s Happening:
- With just two days to go until the highly awaited streaming debut of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), Disney+ has gifted us with a 30 second preview of Taylor performing “Maroon.”
- “Maroon,” from her album Midnights, is one of four bonus acoustic songs that are being revealed in the days leading up to the concert special’s debut.
- You can tune into ABC’s Good Morning America each morning leading up to the debut for additional song reveals.
- The concert film from the 14-time GRAMMY-winning artist in its entirety for the first time, which includes the song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs, will debut exclusively on Disney+ one day early, Thursday, March 14th, at 6:00 p.m. PT.
- The history-making, cinematic experience, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.
- Meanwhile, Taylor’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is currently streaming on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now