“Maroon” Revealed as One of Four Additional Acoustic Songs in Disney+ Version of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”

Disney+ has shared a small clip of Taylor Swift performing “Maroon,” one of the four additional acoustic songs as part of the highly anticipated streaming debut of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version).

What’s Happening:

With just two days to go until the highly awaited streaming debut of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) , Disney+ has gifted us with a 30 second preview of Taylor performing “Maroon.”

, Disney+ has gifted us with a 30 second preview of Taylor performing “Maroon.” “Maroon,” from her album Midnights , is one of four bonus acoustic songs that are being revealed in the days leading up to the concert special’s debut.

, is one of four bonus acoustic songs that are being revealed in the days leading up to the concert special’s debut. You can tune into ABC Good Morning America each morning leading up to the debut for additional song reveals.

Experience Taylor Swift performing "Maroon."



Stream the entire performance, including Maroon, one of four additional acoustic songs when Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) arrives March 14 at 6PM PT only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/IDfiTILjce — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) March 12, 2024

The concert film from the 14-time GRAMMY-winning artist in its entirety for the first time, which includes the song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs, will debut exclusively on Disney+ one day early, Thursday, March 14th, at 6:00 p.m. PT.

The history-making, cinematic experience, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.

directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time. Meanwhile, Taylor’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is currently streaming on Disney+.