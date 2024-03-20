“Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra” Coming in 2025 from Skydance New Media

You know Captain America and the Black Panther, but you’ve never seen them quite like this. Marvel and Skydance New Media have shared new details on their upcoming narrative-driven action-adventure game, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

As the game’s narrative unfolds, players will assume the role of four central characters: a young Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris.

A new trailer gives fans a sneak peek into an original story that takes players on a WWII-era adventure with an ensemble of the four heroes:

The new story trailer was revealed at Epic Games’ State of Unreal keynote today, where Skydance New Media and Epic Games announced their ongoing collaboration to bring state-of-the-art visuals to Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra .

. Showcasing the latest features of Epic’s Unreal Engine 5.4, Skydance New Media unveiled the trailer as well as a special sneak peek of a key scene between Captain America and Black Panther in Occupied Paris.

Marvel also shared Khary Payton plays Azzuri Drew Moerlein plays Steve Rogers Megalyn Echikunwoke plays Nanal Marque Richardson plays Gabriel Jones Lyne Renée plays Julie, a key ally in the French Resistance Joel Johnstone rounds out the cast as Howard Stark



Additionally, the game will boast an original score from Stephen Barton, best known for his work in film, television and games, including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Star Trek Picard, Apex Legends, Titanfall, and 12 Monkeys.