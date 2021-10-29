Skydance New Media and Marvel Entertainment Team Up To Develop New Blockbuster Action-Adventure Game

Skydance New Media has announced a partnership with Marvel Entertainment to develop a narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe for its first ever AAA game studio initiative.
What’s Happening:
- Skydance New Media, the new interactive division of Skydance Media helmed by award-winning writer and director Amy Hennig, announced today a partnership with Marvel Entertainment to develop a narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe. This marks the first initiative from the new AAA game studio, which was formed by Hennig and Electronic Arts veteran Julian Beak to pioneer a new category of story-focused interactive entertainment—a groundbreaking convergence of games, film, and television.
- To create this all-new interactive experience, Skydance New Media has assembled an accomplished crew of developers with decades of AAA experience in action and adventure gaming, as well as a diverse team of creative consultants from the worlds of film, television, and comics.
- The Skydance New Media team is laser-focused on creating high-fidelity, richly interactive experiences crafted for traditional gaming platforms as well as emerging streaming services and designed to be appealing, inviting, and accessible to a global audience.
What They’re Saying:
- Amy Hennig, President, Skydance New Media: “I can’t imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game. The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience. It’s an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humor that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love.”
- Jay Ong, Executive Vice President & Head of Marvel Games: “Amy has been setting the bar for narrative adventure games for decades and we are happy to be collaborating with the talented and experienced New Media team at Skydance. Their ambition and vision for making innovative entertainment using beloved Marvel IP was obvious from our first meeting. We’re excited to share more with Marvel fans when the time is right.”
- Julian Beak, Executive Vice President & GM, Skydance New Media: “We are enormously excited to be working inside the Marvel Universe to craft a rich narrative of our own. Jay and his team at Marvel Games are helping us make the best experiences imaginable.”