Marvel Comics’ “Blood Hunt” Continues with Second Month of Eight Limited Series

This May, the eternal night washes over the world and vampires begin their savage reign in Marvel Comics’ Blood Hunt.

The upcoming crossover event will envelop the entire Marvel Universe in darkness as your favorite heroes scramble desperately to reverse Earth’s tragic fate and save as many as they can from the creatures of the night and their unrelenting blood lust!

In addition to an epic main series by writer Jed MacKay and artist Pepe Larraz, key chapters and thrilling developments will take place from May through July in an eclectic assortment of limited series, one-shots, and series tie-in issues.

Today, fans can get a sneak peek at what’s to come in Blood Hunt’s second month with the reveal of the second issue of all eight limited series!

BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 3)

Written by Cheryl Lynn Eaton

Art by Farid Karami

T’Challa has been transformed into a vampire! While on a mission as an agent (or perhaps double agent?) of the vampire leader, T’Challa is warned by Bast herself about the true nature of his enemy, the wrath of the Gods and the danger of bringing his bloodlust to Wakanda… PLUS: T’Challa reignites a feud with a familiar foe!

BLOOD HUNTERS #2 (OF 4)

Written by Kaare Andrews, Ann Nocenti & Erica Schultz

Art by Alex Lins, David Baldeón & Bernard Chang

When the skies go dark, what will happen when a group of vampires gets a taste of the Hulk’s gamma-irradiated blood?! Kate Bishop takes aim against the creatures of the night with the help of a mysterious new vampire hunter. And Dagger and Elsa Bloodstone have teamed up to face down the vampiric hordes – but when a new combatant enters the field, will she prove friend or foe? Or both?! The formation of Marvel’s wildest new team yet, the Blood Hunters, continues!

DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 3)

Written by Danny Lore

Art by Vincenzo Carratù

In the deepest, darkest, unholiest night ever known to man or beast, Dracula, Lord of Vampires, has come to Bloodline, daughter of Blade

MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 3)

Written by Bryan Hill

Art by German Peralta

What do you get when you cross two Ghost Riders, a daywalker, their supernatural-hunting friends and a horde of vampires swarming the Earth? A whole lot of fangs, fire and penance…

STRANGE ACADEMY: BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 3)

Written by Daniel José Older

Art by Luigi Zagaria

The Strange Academy kids’ mission to find a spell to solve the Blood Hunt has taken them all the way to Madripoor to find the Darkhold! Readers of last year’s Contest of Chaos know, however, that the Darkhold is now a child and the only way to stop the Vampire onslaught means…the death of the Darkhold Child!

UNION JACK THE RIPPER: BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 3)

Written by Cavan Scott

Art by Kev Walker

Joey Chapman, Union Jack, is at war with the brood of a certain vampire running amok in Manchester… But who is the Hunger? And what ally of Union Jack has fallen prey to his wicked ways?

WOLVERINE BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 4)

Written by Tom Waltz

Art by Juan José Ryp

Wolverine is up to his claws in vampires, but luckily he gets a little help from his friends! Louise, the vampire-hunting vampire of the Nightguard, and Logan cut their way through vamps to bring the fight to their leader – and you’ll never guess who it is! But can Louise control her vampiric tendencies to save the day, or is every step closer to their enemy a step closer to disaster?

