Marvel Comics Unveils New Vision for the Future with “Avengers: Twilight”

Today was a big day for Marvel Comics at New York Comic Con thanks to the “Marvel: Next Big Thing Panel.” Among the many announcements was Marvel’s bold new vision for the future with the limited series “Avengers: Twilight.”

Writer Chip Zdarsky and Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski shared story details, art, and an epic new trailer for “Avengers: Twilight,” a bold and thought-provoking new limited series launching in January.

Superstar creative team Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuña welcome readers to the world of tomorrow where the age of heroes is over, but the future still needs to be avenged.

Fans can their first glimpse at this new age in the “Avengers: Twilight” trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork, as well as a special promotional image by Acuña.

In a gleaming new world of prosperity, Captain America is no more. But Steve Rogers still exists, floating through an America where freedom is an illusion, where the Avengers are strangers, and his friends are long dead. But is the Dream? How do you assemble Avengers in a world that doesn’t want them?

Check out a promotional piece by Daniel Acuña now and stay tuned for more “Avengers: Twilight” news in the coming weeks, including the reveal of the main covers!

