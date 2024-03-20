Dive Into Darkness With Marvel Comics’ “Venomverse Reborn” This June

Starting in June, dive back into the darkness as the Venomverse is reborn with stories of symbiotes from all across the Multiverse! Across four thrilling issues, Venomverse Reborn will see superstar creators put unique spins on the symbiote mythos and unleash bold developments on established symbiote heroes and villains.

Ranging from horror to fantasy and everything in between, Venomverse Reborn offers something for every fan, and each jam-packed issue will be framed by a pivotal new Venom story by current Venom writer Al Ewing. Don’t miss a beat as Venom’s current mastermind architect teams up with artist Danilo S. Beyruth to lay the groundwork for the next symbiote epic!

The first two issues will be oozing with first appearances including Venom from Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2, a Viking Venom, and more!

In Venomverse Reborn #1 (releasing June 19th), Benjamin Percy and Brian Level kick things off with a tale of the murder of the Earth's Mightiest Heroes by one of their own…but who? Then, Christos Gage drags the Venom from Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 across the Venomverse to take on Knull!

In Venomverse Reborn #2 (releasing July 24th), Phillip Kennedy Johnson and John McCrea bring a brutal take on Venom born in the age of Vikings! Then, from Adam Warren and Chriss Cross comes the return of the final biological life in his universe, the Venom of Venom: The End! Plus, Chris Giarrusso returns with a tale of Mini-Marvels Venom.

Check out the first two Venomverse Reborn covers now and stay tuned for more news about the series in the months ahead.

