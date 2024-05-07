“X-Factor” Brings Back Marvel Comics’ Iconic Government Mutant Team

While the X-Men’s mission forces them to work outside the law, certain teams have found ways to fight for mutant rights within the system as officially sanctioned strike forces! In the upcoming From the Ashes era, that tradition continues in a new volume of X-Factor from Eisner winning writer Mark Russell (Fantastic Four: Life Story, The Flintstones) and acclaimed X-Men artist Bob Quinn (Captain America, Knights of X).

What’s Happening:

Formed by the government in response to a post-Krakoa outbreak of mutant paramilitary, ops squads, and mercenary teams, X-Factor will be co-led by Angel and Havok and include recruits like Pyro, Frenzy, Feral, and more. Part special agents for missions that require an arsenal of superpowers and part celebrity propaganda machine, X-Factor will wage war against emerging factions like the Mutant Underground and X-Term. Whether they believe in their actions or are just doing it for a check, the members of X-Factor are no fools when it comes to shady politics. As hidden agendas rear their ugly head, they’ll fight against the dark consequences and disastrous public opinion from the inside!

FAME, FORTUNE, MUTANTS! From the ashes of Krakoa, a new mutant arms race sweeps the globe! International governments are building their own mutant armies. But only America’s X-Factor has the most powerful, most patriotic, most marketable mutant heroes to stem the tide and make the world safe for democracy! Join them as they go from one death-defying mission to another. Who will die? Who will fall in love? Who will be the first to sell out? Like, comment and subscribe to find out!

Mutant sell-outs or mutant role models? You be the judge! Check out the main cover and preorder X-Factor #1 at your local comic shop today.

What They’re Saying: