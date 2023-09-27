Marvel, Funko and VeVe Assemble for New Iron Man Physical and Digital Collectibles

Funko, Inc., the leading pop culture lifestyle brand, and VeVe, the largest digital collectibles platform, have announced a new collaboration with Marvel that merges the realms of physical and digital collecting.
- Releasing on October 18, 2023, the collection features Marvel’s Iron Man as a towering 18″ comic-inspired Funko Gold physical figure with a matching digital collectible figure available on the VeVe platform included with every purchase.
- The first Marvel figure in Funko’s Gold premium vinyl collectible line, Iron Man will be limited to 3,000 pieces, each costing $150.
- The collection features multiple color variants that celebrate 60 years of the character’s rich comic book history, including the classic red and gold color scheme.
- Fans will have the opportunity to purchase individually stickered blind boxes which include a code to redeem a free digital collectible NFT inspired by the physical collectible, accessible through VeVe.
- Available to download on the App Store, Google Play and through the VeVe web app., VeVe fans can buy and collect a variety of Marvel digital collectibles, trade and hunt for rare comic books and display their hard-earned collection through fully customizable virtual showrooms visible to other collectors.
- VeVe also offers an augmented reality (AR) photo mode that allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible in 3D, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe’s in-app social feed or on external social platforms.
- The new Iron Man collectibles will be available here, starting October 18.
What they’re saying:
- Steve Nave, Funko Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer: “Our approach to collectibles is centered on creating new ways for fans to show off their most treasured IPs. Being able to be a part of Marvel’s celebration of Iron Man through this collaboration with VeVe is the perfect way to show Funko’s commitment to collectability and ability to bring fandoms to fans in all forms.”
- VeVe co-founder and CEO David Yu: “Our collaboration with both Funko and Marvel allows VeVe to transcend digital barriers by offering a physical counterpart to our highly coveted digital collectibles. Funko’s pedigree in the collectibles space shows how to constantly engage fans in a way that makes each experience unique and we look forward to bringing the Iron Man character to life in an all-new way.”