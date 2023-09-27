Marvel, Funko and VeVe Assemble for New Iron Man Physical and Digital Collectibles

Funko, Inc., the leading pop culture lifestyle brand, and VeVe, the largest digital collectibles platform, have announced a new collaboration with Marvel that merges the realms of physical and digital collecting.

Releasing on October 18, 2023, the collection features Marvel’s Iron Man as a towering 18″ comic-inspired Funko Gold physical figure with a matching digital collectible figure available on the VeVe platform included with every purchase.

The first Marvel figure in Funko’s Gold premium vinyl collectible line, Iron Man will be limited to 3,000 pieces, each costing $150.

The collection features multiple color variants that celebrate 60 years of the character’s rich comic book history, including the classic red and gold color scheme.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase individually stickered blind boxes which include a code to redeem a free digital collectible NFT inspired by the physical collectible, accessible through VeVe.

Available to download on the App Store, Google Play and through the VeVe web app., VeVe fans can buy and collect a variety of Marvel digital collectibles, trade and hunt for rare comic books and display their hard-earned collection through fully customizable virtual showrooms visible to other collectors.

VeVe also offers an augmented reality (AR) photo mode that allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible in 3D, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe’s in-app social feed or on external social platforms.

The new Iron Man collectibles will be available here

