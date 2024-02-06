Marvel Announces Concert Experience At Hollywood Bowl

Marvel is taking over the Hollywood Bowl this August in an epic way.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the Hollywood Bowl’s Summer line-up, they have announced Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience.
- The Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, will perform a live concert alongside a cinematic experience featuring the entirety of the Infinity Saga.
- From the Tesseract’s initial contact with Earth to Tony Stark’s last moments, the live scoring of the moments will be a must see for Marvel and cinema fans alike.
- The concerts will take place on Friday, August 30th and Saturday, August 31st.
- For more information and to buy tickets, head to the Hollywood Bowl’s website.