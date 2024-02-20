Marvel fans looking to grow their collection of action figures will want to take a second and third look at what’s coming soon from Hasbro. The toymaker put their Marvel Legends series in the spotlight today with the reveal of a new Build-A-Figure wave featuring the sharp-toothed beast, Zabu.

It’s been awhile since Hasbro has treated fans to a Build-A-Figure wave of collectibles, but thankfully Spring 2024 is about to see some exciting new additions to the Marvel Legends line.

Today during the latest Hasbro Pulse Fanstream, the team lifted the curtain on the Marvel’s Zabu Build-A-Figure wave that includes in this comics-inspired characters like: Superior Iron Man Black Winter (Thor) Wolfsbane Ka-Zar Red Widow Ikaris Marvel’s Cable

All figures—with the exception of Superior Iron Man—include a Build-A-Figure piece so that fans collecting the full wave can build their own Zabu figure!

As always Marvel Legends features 6-inch scale collectibles boasting premium detail, deco, and multiple points of articulation. They’re perfect for imaginative play, dynamic display and even epic photo shoots.

The awesome Zabu Build-A-Figure wave will be available for pre-order February 22 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse Amazon Entertainment Earth

Figures sell for $24.99 each and are expected to ship to fans in May 2024.

