Marvel Settles Dispute with Steve Ditko Estate Over Rights to Spider-Man, Doctor Strange

Marvel has reportedly settled their dispute with the estate of legendary comic creator Steve Ditko over the rights to Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- The dispute began in 2021 when Marvel filed a series of lawsuits in response to copyright termination notices from Larry Lieber and the estates of Gene Colan, Steve Ditko, Don Heck and Don Rico.
- In June, Marvel settled all but one of the disputes, which involved a long list of characters including Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk and Thor.
- That last remaining dispute was with the Ditko estate, over the rights to Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, whom Ditko co-created.
- The termination notice filed in 2021 stated the estate wanted to reclaim rights from comics like “Amazing Fantasy” and “Strange Tales,” which included the debuts of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, respectively.
- The notice targeted “any character, story element, or indicia reasonably associated with the Works.”
- Neither Marvel nor the Ditko estate has commented on the settlement.