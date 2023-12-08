Marvel Settles Dispute with Steve Ditko Estate Over Rights to Spider-Man, Doctor Strange

Marvel has reportedly settled their dispute with the estate of legendary comic creator Steve Ditko over the rights to Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The dispute began in 2021 when Marvel filed a series of lawsuits in response to copyright termination notices from Larry Lieber and the estates of Gene Colan, Steve Ditko, Don Heck and Don Rico.

In June, Marvel settled all but one of the disputes, which involved a long list of characters including Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow

That last remaining dispute was with the Ditko estate, over the rights to Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, whom Ditko co-created.

The termination notice filed in 2021 stated the estate wanted to reclaim rights from comics like “Amazing Fantasy” and “Strange Tales,” which included the debuts of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, respectively.

The notice targeted “any character, story element, or indicia reasonably associated with the Works.”

Neither Marvel nor the Ditko estate has commented on the settlement.