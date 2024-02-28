Marvel Shares First Look at “Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – The Art of the Movie”

Marvel is continuing the popular Art of series of tie-in coffee table books with Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – The Art of the Movie. They’ve shared a first look at what this amazing book will have to offer.
- Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – The Art of the Movie features exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team.
- This deluxe volume also provides insider details about the making of the groundbreaking sequel to Marvel Studios' Black Panther film.
- Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – The Art of the Movie is available now.
- Take a look at some of the artwork featured in the new book:
More on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:
- In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, is now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+.