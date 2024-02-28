Marvel Shares First Look at “Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – The Art of the Movie”

Marvel is continuing the popular Art of series of tie-in coffee table books with Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – The Art of the Movie. They’ve shared a first look at what this amazing book will have to offer.

Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – The Art of the Movie features exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team.

features exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team. This deluxe volume also provides insider details about the making of the groundbreaking sequel to Marvel Studios' Black Panther film.

Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – The Art of the Movie is available now

Take a look at some of the artwork featured in the new book:

