Marvel Shares First Look at “Sabretooth War” at New York Comic Con

Today, during the Marvel Comics Showcase at New York Comic Con, fans in the audience were the first to see an exciting first look at the highly anticipated "Sabretooth War” event and now Marvel has shared it for everyone at home as well.

During the livestream panel, host Ryan Penagos (Marvel Creative VP) was joined by "Wolverine” writer Benjamin Percy to surprise fans with a glimpse of what’s to come in the definitive Wolverine and Sabretooth story.

Wolverine and Sabretooth have one of bloodiest feuds in all of pop culture history and this January, their rivalry reaches a brand-new peak in "Sabretooth War,” a ten-part epic coming to Percy’s run on Wolverine. "Sabretooth War” will begin in "Wolverine #41″ and culminate in the landmark "Wolverine #50.”

Having shepherded the character through the Krakoan age, it’s finally time for Percy to pit Wolverine against his greatest foe.

Joining him for the occasion will be the award-winning author of The Changeling and The Devil in Silver and the writer behind Sabretooth’s own journey of the last few years, Victor LaValle.

They'll be teaming up with two of the industry's hottest artists, Cory Smith and Geoff Shaw, to deliver the definitive Wolverine and Sabretooth story.

Check out the brand-new covers and pages from "Sabretooth War” now and stay tuned for more Marvel Comics news from New York Comic Con.