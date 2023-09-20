Marvel Shares Look at “Scarlet Witch #10” Covers, Teases Future of the Series

“Scarlet Witch has been the gig of a lifetime–one that's challenged me, surprised me, and brought me together with some of the greatest collaborators I've ever been lucky enough to work with. And we're far from done–I can't wait for folks to see what we've been conjuring up next, something that celebrates a massive milestone for Wanda and her family, and explodes this current season up into something gonzo, blockbuster, and bursting with power. Wanda will return stronger, bolder, and more powerful than ever–and not alone!”