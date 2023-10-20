Marvel Shares New Details for “Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld”

Next month, Marvel Comics kicks off the 40th anniversary celebration of its original crossover event, Jim Shooter, Mike Zeck, and Bob Layton’s “Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars,” with an all-new series that takes place during the original saga: "Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld.”

The series returns to when Marvel’s greatest heroes and deadliest villains were pit against each other on Battleworld by the unbelievably powerful Beyonder.

Industry icon Tom DeFalco, former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief and the editor of the original Secret Wars, teams up with acclaimed artist Pat Olliffe to expose this new Battleworld adventure starring Spider-Man and the Human Torch.

Today, fans can check out all the covers plus all-new interior artwork. Fitting seamlessly between the pages of the original series, "Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld" will take place after Spidey receives his iconic black alien costume that would one day become Venom.

This new preview recaptures familiar Secret Wars moments and shows the beginning of Spidey and Human Torch’s secret mission.

"Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld" also holds answers to a 40-year old mystery with shocking appearances by characters that you didn’t even know fought in Secret Wars! As seen on the cover of “Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld #2,” villains like Baron Zemo, Hobgoblin, Electro, Constrictor, and more found their way onto Battleworld.

What do these characters have in common? Fans know that “Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars” didn’t just impact comic book storytelling, it launched a spectacular Marvel Comics toy line! The beloved Secret Wars toy line included various heroes and villains who didn’t make into the original event—until now! Learn what their roles were and stay tuned to future issues to see what other heroes and villains show up.

“Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars” set the standard for Marvel Comics events.

Don’t miss this new in-continuity story, packed with secret connections to the original, when "Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld" #1 arrives next month.

