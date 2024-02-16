Explore the Visual Development of the MCU with “Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding”

This October, discover the stunning vision of Marvel Studios’ Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding in Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding, a brand-new art book that covers the breadth of his work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel has shared an exclusive first look at the cover which offers just a glimpse at some of the nearly 500 illustrations contained within this volume.
- Ryan Meinerding has been a key creative force in designing the look of the beloved Super Heroes and villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the early stages of Iron Man (2008).
- Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding showcases the artist's singular and iconic vision, from his work-in-progress sketches to his finished illustrations.
- Included are:
- Character designs for Iron Man
- Keyframe and concept designs for Thor
- Concept designs for Captain America’s many suits
- Character designs for Marvel's The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, created in collaboration with Charlie Wen
- Suit and gear designs for Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- And so much more…
- This lavish book includes more than 500 illustrations and provides unprecedented insight into Meinerding’s creative process, as well as his view on the essential collaborations behind contemporary concept and character design.
- Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding is available for preorder now and will be available from Abrams Books on October 1st, 2024.