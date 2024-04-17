Earth’s Mightiest Heroes Have Two Years to Fix the Universe in Trailer for “The Ultimates #1”

Following blockbuster series launches—Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther and Ultimate X-Men—the highly anticipated next title in Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe arrives this June: ULTIMATES!

Directly spinning out of Jonathan Hickman’s foundation for the new Ultimate line, Ultimates will be written by Deniz Camp, known for his thought-provoking and socially relevant work on titles like Children of the Vault and 20th Century Men , and drawn by rising superstar Juan Frigeri, known for his acclaimed work on Invincible Iron Man .

Months ago, Tony Stark sent Peter Parker a radioactive spider to set him back on the course to become Spider-Man. Since then, Iron Lad (Stark), Captain America, Doom, Thor, and Sif have begun to do the same for other lost heroes, building a network of super-powered heroes hungry for change… Over two years, they must band together to destroy the Maker’s Council and restore freedom and free will to a world ruled from the shadows.

Fans can see their opening efforts in the all-new Ultimates #1 trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork from both Ultimates #1 and Free Comic Day 2024: Amazing Spider-Man/Ultimate Universe #1.

In 2002, Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch’s mega influential Ultimates series revolutionized the super hero epic, and its impact is still felt today! Now, 20 years later, Camp and Frigeri return the Ultimates to greatness with a modern take for a new world and a new generation of readers!

