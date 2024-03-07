Marvel Unlimited Launches New Free Access to Infinity Comics

Comic fans now have even more access to their favorite stories from the span of the Marvel Universe with the all-new Marvel’s Infinity Comics: Start Scrolling digital program. The new program, exclusively from Marvel Unlimited, allows readers access to select Infinity Comics for free.

What’s Happening:

Marvel’s Infinity Comics: Start Scrolling will provide instant access to select free comics, with no login required.

Readers can experience over 100 issues of bingeable Marvel stories starring fan-favorites including the X-Men, Spider-Man, Jeff the Land Shark, and many more, by visiting Marvel.com/infinitycomics

With an extensive library of over 30,000 comics on Marvel Unlimited, fans can expect other free Infinity Comics to be rotated throughout the year.

Marvel’s Infinity Comics are a vertical format designed for phones and tablets exclusive to Marvel Unlimited. Since launching in September 2021, Marvel Unlimited has published over 1,000 Infinity Comics to date from over 300 top Marvel creators.

Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for thousands of comics spanning the entire Marvel Universe. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, Android devices and on the web.

What They’re Saying: