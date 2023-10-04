Marvel’s Avengers: Beyond Earth’s Mightiest Celebration Coming to Disney Store in Times Square

In honor of Marvel’s Avengers, the Beyond Earth’s Mightiest Celebration is heading to the Disney Store in Times Square, New York for an epic two-day event.

Happening between October 6 and 7 from 2-8 pm ET, Marvel fans can join other heroes at the Disney Store for activities, games, trivia, and other surprises throughout the event including: Suit Up for Halloween: find the perfect Marvel hero costume for the upcoming holiday in-store or on shopDisney.com. Marvel HQ App Demo: Dive into the world of the Marvel HQ app, where you can experience incredible characters, amazing adventures, and mighty Marvel videos that young Super Hero fans will love! Avengers Assemble: Capture the moment with a photo-op including Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Thor, and more. Heroic Story Time: join others for a reading from the Marvel Storybook Collection from Disney Books Avengers Trivia Challenge: test your Marvel knowledge Infinity Creations: stop by for coloring sheets and puzzles throughout the day.

Plus, enter the Marvel’s Avengers: Beyond Earth’s Mightiest Celebration Sweepstakes in person at the Disney Store for a chance to win one $25 Disney Gift Card at the top of every hour starting at 3 pm ET with the last drawing at 8 pm ET.

This gift card can be used in-store and on shopDisney.com.

There will also be giveaways and other surprises throughout the day that you won’t want to miss.

Marvel’s Avengers: Beyond Earth’s Mightiest Celebration runs October 6 through 7, between 2 to 8 pm ET.

The Times Square Disney Store is located at 1540 Broadway, New York, NY 10036.