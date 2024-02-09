Hit Animated Series, “Marvel’s Spider-Man” Arrives on MarvelHQ This Weekend

This weekend, the fan-favorite animated series, Marvel’s Spider-Man, will arrive with full-length episodes streaming on the Marvel HQ YouTube channel.

What’s Happening:

On Saturday, February 10, the Marvel HQ YouTube channel Marvel’s Spider-Man .

The fan-favorite animated series follows Peter Parker as he learns that being Spider-Man isn’t all web swinging and saving the day, there is a lot of responsibility too!

As Spider-Man, Peter takes on super villains such as Vulture, Lizard, Doctor Octopus and Sandman whilst trying to keep his best friend Harry Osborn out of trouble. Episodes will roll out daily starting Saturday, February 10 through Sunday, February 18, and will continue every “Spider-Saturday” on the Marvel HQ YouTube channel.

Also coming to Marvel HQ this month is an exciting livestream of the first 3 seasons of Marvel Super Heroes Adventures ! In the animated series, Spider-Man teams up with the Avengers and other Marvel heroes to learn lessons and save the day. The episodes will begin streaming live on the Marvel HQ channel today.

But the celebration doesn't stop there! Fans can also look out for full-length episodes of the iconic animated series, Marvel's Avengers Assemble , releasing on "Thor's Days" (Thursday!) beginning in March, as well as new original content featuring fan-favorite characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Groot!

All year long, Marvel's Super Heroes Assemble program will roll out action-packed animated series, motion comics, short form content, activations, and unique product collaborations. Families and fans can assemble their team and celebrate their favorite Marvel Super Heroes with brand-new merchandise across toys, collectibles, accessories, home goods, and so much more!

The Marvel HQ YouTube channel hosts hundreds of hours of family-friendly content, including full-length episodes from Marvel’s most popular animated series, original shorts, motion comics, kid-friendly explainers, animation livestreams, and more! Since launching in 2017, the Marvel HQ YouTube channel recently crossed 2 million subscribers.