“Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends” Season 3 Set for January Premiere

Season three of Disney Junior’s Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends premieres Monday, January 8 on Disney Channel (8:30 a.m. ET/PT) and Disney Junior (1:00 p.m. ET/PT) with an initial batch of episodes rolling out on Disney+ shortly thereafter.

The third season of Spidey and his Amazing Friends continues the "Web-Spinners" storyline from earlier this year and will also introduce a new "Dino-Webs" story arc, and a whole new set of heroes and baddies for the Spidey Team to interact with, including: White Tiger (voiced by Kylie Cantrall) Lizard (voiced by Bumper Robinson) Trapster (voiced by Deva Marie Gregory)

Since its debut in August 2021, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends has amassed over 1.1 billion views across Disney Junior and Marvel HQ YouTube channels with over a half a billion hours watched across linear and streaming in the U.S, consistently ranking as a Top 5 most watched series for preschoolers.

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up with Super Heroes to defeat foes and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.

The series features music from Grammy Award-winner Patrick Stump ("Fall Out Boy") who serves as composer and songwriter.

The voice cast for season three includes: Alkaio Thiele as Peter Parker Audrey Bennet as Gwen Stacy Jakari Fraser as Miles Morales

Returning guest cast includes: John Stamos as Iron Man Scott Porter as George Stacy Bindi Irwin as Isla Coralton Sean Giambrone as Ant-Man Maya Aoki Tuttle as Wasp

