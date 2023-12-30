Mickey And Minnie Wish Vlog Viewers A Happy New Year In New Video From Disney Junior

A new vlog entry from Mickey and Minnie has been shared by Disney Junior, helping kids celebrate the new year with fun new skills, dance moves, and even a traditional New Year’s countdown!

What’s Happening:

Disney Junior has posted a new video, Vlog #86, from Mickey and Minnie Mouse, talking to viewers as the latest addition in the Me & Mickey short form series.

short form series. In this latest entry, Mickey and Minnie are celebrating New Year’s Eve together, and with their adoring fans, vlog viewers, and you!

The iconic duo ask their viewers if they’ve learned anything new this year before showing off what they’ve learned this year– which might feature some fancy footwork.

Their vlog also includes a celebratory New Year’s countdown, and asks viewers what goals they have set for the upcoming year.

After the countdown is complete, Pluto joins in the fun as the gang wishes all the viewers out there a happy new year, before signing off until our next visit from everyone from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. We just want to know where we can get our hands on a pair of those fun glasses Pluto was sporting!

