“Steamboat Willie” AI System Debuts Online

With Steamboat Willie entering the public domain, 1928 Mickey Mouse is already joining the world of AI.
What’s Happening:
- As the clock hit midnight and we journeyed into 2024, the 1928 version of Mickey Mouse from Steamboat Willie entered the public domain.
- AIBusiness reports that a French developer has created Mickey-1928, allowing users to create images without any penalty from The Walt Disney Company.
- The system trailed on 96 stills from the short film, then using those stills to alter Mickey for the AI situations.
- The model was created by Pierre-Carl Langlais of the French AI research lab, Opsci.