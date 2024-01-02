“Steamboat Willie” AI System Debuts Online

With Steamboat Willie entering the public domain, 1928 Mickey Mouse is already joining the world of AI.

What’s Happening:

  • As the clock hit midnight and we journeyed into 2024, the 1928 version of Mickey Mouse from Steamboat Willie entered the public domain.
  • AIBusiness reports that a French developer has created Mickey-1928, allowing users to create images without any penalty from The Walt Disney Company.
  • The system trailed on 96 stills from the short film, then using those stills to alter Mickey for the AI situations.
  • The model was created by Pierre-Carl Langlais of the French AI research lab, Opsci.

