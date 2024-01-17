New Adventures With “Mickey Mouse Funhouse” To Start Next Month

The premiere date for the third season of Mickey Mouse Funhouse has been announced, promising new adventures for Mickey, Funny, and the rest of the gang starting next month.

What’s Happening:

It has been revealed that season three of Disney Junior's whimsical animated series Mickey Mouse Funhouse will be premiering Friday, February 23rd on Disney Junior at 9:30 a.m. EST/PST and Disney Channel Disney+

In the new season, Mickey, Minnie and their friends embark on more imaginative journeys through the magical doors of Funny the Funhouse (voiced by Harvey Guillén), returning them to places like the Enchanted Rainforest and the Old West and taking them to new locales like Movie Magic Land, as well as culturally rich locations like Armenia, Korea and India. Along their adventures, they make new friends and meet up with beloved Disney characters like Huey, Dewey and Louie.

The new season also includes an epic camping trip special and sees Mickey and the gang celebrating an array of holidays, including Nochebuena, Chuseok, Arbor Day and Hanukkah.

The recurring guest cast includes: Jenifer Lewis as Wheezelene John Stamos as Captain Salty Bones Yvette Nicole Brown as Pepper Lemon Mickey Guyton as Wanda the Wandrin’ Warbler.

Geared to kids ages 2-7 and their families, Mickey Mouse Funhouse features Funny, an enchanted talking playhouse who leads the Sensational Six – Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – on magical adventures to unique worlds that inspire imagination.

Since its premiere in August 2021, Mickey Mouse Funhouse has amassed nearly half a billion hours of viewing across linear, streaming and Disney Junior YouTube and consistently ranks as a top 10 monthly series on Disney Junior YouTube. In 2023, the series ranked among the Top 5 most watched series on Linear TV for preschoolers.

The series is produced by Disney Television Animation, part of Disney Branded Television, with Emmy and Humanitas Award-winner Phil Weinstein as executive producer and supervising director. Thomas Hart is co-executive producer and supervising story editor, Mark Drop is story editor, Emmy winner Alan Bodner serves as art director, and Steve Walby is producer. Emmy-nominated Beau Black is the series composer and co-writes the original songs with Loren Hoskins. Songs from the Mickey Mouse Funhouse soundtrack are included on the Disney Junior Hits playlist available on all streaming platforms. Additional extensions for the series include an assortment of children's books, playsets, figures, apparel, plush, home décor and more.

Songs from the Mickey Mouse Funhouse soundtrack are included on the Disney Junior Hits playlist available on all streaming platforms. Additional extensions for the series include an assortment of children's books, playsets, figures, apparel, plush, home décor and more.