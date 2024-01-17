New Adventures Await Fans of “Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie”

New episodes of Minnie’s Bow-Toons have debuted, bringing new adventures as Minnie and Daisy continue their new enterprise with Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie.

What’s Happening:

New episodes of Minnie’s Bow-Toons Camp Minnie have debuted on the Disney Junior YouTube page and the DisneyNOW website and app.

have debuted on the Disney Junior YouTube page and the DisneyNOW website and app. In the new shorts, Minnie and Daisy have adventures in the great outdoors as they continue with their latest enterprise, Camp Minnie!

The new episodes include: “Raiders of the Lost Rock” “Mountain Yikes” “Fashion in the Forest” “My Bunny Valentine”

A new chapter of the original Emmy-winning Minnie's Bow-Toons series, the shorts follow best friends Minnie and Daisy as they open their latest enterprise, Camp Minnie.

series, the shorts follow best friends Minnie and Daisy as they open their latest enterprise, Camp Minnie. Minnie and Daisy have adventures in the great outdoors as they open their latest enterprise, Camp Minnie! They have lots of fun under the sun at this cool new campground in the woods: horseback riding, water sports, sing-alongs, s'mores by the campfire and even a wilderness fashion show. With Clarabelle as Activities Director, Cuckoo-Loca there to lend a wing, and surprise visits from woodland creatures, hijinks abound. Along the way they’re joined by old friends and new, because s’more the merrier!

You can catch up with the episodes, both new and familiar, in a curated playlist from Disney Junior.

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie premiered last June on Disney Junior, Disney Channel

premiered last June on Disney Junior, If your little ones can get enough of the music from the series, then be sure to check out Disney Junior Music: Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie, which includes numerous tracks and is now available from Walt Disney Records.