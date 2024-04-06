“Monsters At Work” Ditches The Laugh Floor For The Convention Show Floor In Latest Episode

Monsters At Work leaves the Laugh Floor behind for this episode, instead taking place mostly on the convention floor of the annual Monstropolis C.R.E.E.P. show.

The C.R.E.E.P. Show

The Convention for Resourceful Energy, Efficiency, and Power is back in Monstropolis, otherwise called “The C.R.E.E.P. Show,” and of course, Monsters, Inc. will be there.

Tylor can think of plenty more things more fun than having to go to this convention, but he along with Mike, Sulley, and the M.I.F.T. team are going to represent the company at the show.

This, coming off of the horrible events of his homecoming, likely does not bode well for Tylor. Things already get over the top once again when Tylor arrives back in MIFT with Val, and meets Roger Rogers, the new guy in the department that also serves as Tylor’s replacement. And, everyone seems to love Roger, but Tylor is suspicious, especially while Fritz gives him the keys to everything while they are gone at the CREEP show.

At the CREEP show, everyone is setting up, including Duncan, who brought a scale model of the city that he and his mom built together to help with the big presentation.

Monsters Inc, now powered on Laugh Energy, are no longer part of the big booths in the center of the convention floor, but instead cast out to a corner of the floor in the “Alternative Energy and other Hare-brained Ideas” portion of the show. A treadmill energy device and a burp extractor seem to have bigger booths as they end up in their corner, right next to the restroom.

Mike is disappointed, but Sulley sees it as an opportunity to convince non-believers – with Tylor and Val running the booth until the presentation. Tylor is nervous though since his last incident, but he is the poster boy for scarers turned jokesters – so he should be up to the challenge, right?

Fritz is trying to hand out swag, but somehow inadvertently finds himself as a restroom attendant as people are exiting, while Duncan is busy protecting his meticulously crafted model of the city.

At the both, Tylor is still being mopey and it doesn’t help when some others ask if he is a jokester laughing about the concept before realizing that Tylor is the one who tanked his speech at the MU homecoming game, which makes them laugh even harder. Val tries some encouragement to no avail. Tylor leaves and goes for a walk through the convention floor where he keeps seeing generations of more traditional scare companies. Remember, Tylor was a top scarer in his class and always wanted to work on the Scare Floor for Monsters Inc.

That’s why it was especially appealing when he walked by Fear Co, a company that is leading in Scare Power and run by Tylor’s new friend, Johnny Worthington.

Tylor tries to get a look at Fear Co’s scream amplifier but is blocked by security, getting deferred to the nearby Fear Co Scream and Scare Simulator – where those earlier bullies are currently testing it out and mocking him some more. Filled with rage, Tylor heads into the simulator and unleashes a mighty roar which not only short-circuits the test dummy, but shatters the glass of the booth, rumbles the entire convention floor, and leaves the crowd in awe.

More importantly, he has impressed Johnny Worthington.

But now, the Monsters Inc Laugh Power presentation is about to begin. Tylor has to rush over to participate as promised, and we see that can from the last episode (remember?) with the tainted mixed Laugh/Scream power, being unloaded and prepped for the presentation. Mike and Sulley open, with Sulley filled with stage fright and mixing the note cards. Tylor realizes the gauge is flickering and asks Smitty what is happening, who explains that the last time he saw that, things went “boom.”

Using Duncan’s model and Tylor’s tainted can, Mike and Sulley plan on showing how the city lights brighter with laugh power than it does with scare power. Everything goes to plan, and seemingly impresses those attending the presentation, before Tylor quickly pulls the curtains show to make sure nobody sees anything going wrong as the canister is starting to violently tremble. Backstage, sure enough, the power is overwhelming and ignites the model while Tylor hurriedly tries to dispose of the laugh/scream canister. Disguising it in a swag bag and calling it stomach issues, Tylor runs through the convention floor toward the restroom, where he needs to release the pressure…of the tank of course! Are you ready for a 2 and a half minute long fart joke? I hope so!

Regardless, the can has been taken care of and that concludes a successful day at The C.R.E.E.P. show. Tylor is helping Val pack up, when he falls behind and is approached by Johnny Worthington, who says nobody has ever broken their scare simulator. Even though Tylor is apologizing, Johnny says that he knew Tylor had that kind of potential, and not to worry about the simulator. Just to keep in touch, before handing him his card. And considering Val was wondering what happened and Tylor didn’t tell her, it seems Tylor has some thinking to do about his potential.

This episode of Monsters at Work is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. It will arrive on Disney+ on May 5th, where season one can currently be found streaming as well.