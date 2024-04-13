Tylor Visits Fear Co. And Val Visits Opportunity In The Latest “Monsters at Work” on Disney Channel

Tylor might not be the only one questioning a new job by the end of the latest episode of Monsters At Work on Disney Channel.

Opening Doors

As you may recall in the last episode, Johnny Worthington offered a job to Tylor on the Scare Floor of Fear Co. We were left hanging when Val asked if he was going to accept, but now we see Tylor and Val rehearsing his refusal of the offer. During this, Tylor pinky promises Val that he will turn the job down and stay at Monsters Inc. with his B.F.F.

Meanwhile, down in M.I.F.T. there is an old west style showdown when a monster named Sunshine shows up. Turns out, she used to be great friends with Catherine (who we learn is Cutter) but comes down to say that Cutter’s canisters are leaking, launching the M.I.F.T. team into a full investigation (with music) to figure out where the leaks are coming from.

On the Laugh Floor, Tylor is still having trouble getting laughs with his tired donut routine but it’s time for lunch and Tylor is going to go over to Fear Co. and return Johnny’s scare card to him and also turn down the job offer too, right?

This is all taking place while M.I.F.T’s leak investigation arrives on the Laugh floor, complete with music and jaunty tunes. Regardless, no evidence of leaking tanks is found.

Out at Fear Co., Tylor runs into Johnny in the lobby, and Tylor returns one of his most prized possessions that he lost at the restaurant – the scare card. Johnny takes the opportunity and tours Tylor around the facility – complete with luxury coffee bar, nap pods, and daycare center. He also even got a peek of the scream amplifier that was teased at the C.R.E.E.P. show earlier in the season.The one place that’s off limits to Tylor – Fear Co.’s Scare Floor. He’ll only get to see that if he accepts the job.

Back at Monsters, Inc., the M.I.F.T. team is still investigating and has arrived at the receiving station, which is Sunshine’s turf. There, Duncan is starting to suspect a saboteur but doesn’t know who it could be just yet. Oddly, Roger Rogers is taking pictures of everything and seems to know an awful lot for an entry level MIFTer about the receiving station and how it works.

Lunch on the Laugh Floor is over, but Tylor still is at Fear Co. Val is trying to cover for him, making a scene that he is in the bathroom but will be back soon. All while Tylor is meeting the Worthington family – the kids of which remember him as Mr. Fish and Ships from the disastrous homecoming game. The teasing prompts him to let out a roar right there at the coffee bar in Fear Co.’s lobby. It’s impressive. However, it gets the attention of Rosie, who you may recall from the first season of the show. She has left Monsters, Inc. for Fear Co. because she didn’t like the Laugh Floor. It’s not necessarily a bad place, she just looked in the mirror one day and remembered she’s a scary monster – meant to scare. Tylor takes the lesson – You can’t escape who you are, just embrace it.

Val is still covering for Tylor, and does something quite daring. She goes into the door of a child’s room to get the laughs herself. There, she befriends a child with the donuts, and bond over a shared love of toads that becomes a giggle-filled playtime.

At Fear Co., Johnny and Tylor make it back to his office, where Tylor finally turns down the job. Kind of. He really doesn’t seem that sure. He emphasizes that it’s because he’s being loyal to Monsters, Inc. and Johnny says he respects that but seems passive about the whole thing.

Back on the Laugh Floor, Val comes out of the child’s room and has filled an entire canister on her own. Tylor comes back just in time, and gets the credit for filling the canister when Celia notices. Someone else noticed Val coming out of that door though, and it was Mike Wasowski himself.

At the end of the day, Mike is looking for sugar for his coffee and sees Val and tells her she is a natural – maybe she should consider becoming a jokester.

Down in M.I.F.T., Sunshine and Cutter are still trying to figure out where the leaks are coming from. They have no answers.

After hours on the Laugh Floor, it seems that Duncan is still investigating the leaks and discovers a Fear Co. coffee cup with Tylor’s name on it. Perhaps he was right about the saboteur after all.

This episode of Monsters at Work is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. It will arrive on Disney+ on May 5th.