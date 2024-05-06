Return to Monsters, Inc. With Second Season of “Monsters At Work” Now Streaming in Full

Fans who have been waiting until they can watch the season in full can now watch the second season of the Emmy-winning series, Monsters At Work, now streaming on Disney+.

The Emmy-winning animated comedy series "Monsters at Work" has returned for season two

Now, the second season of the series has wrapped up on the networks and is now available to stream in full on Disney+

Comprising ten episodes, season two of Monsters At Work follows Tylor’s journey as a Jokester and his friendship with Val face the ultimate test. When new doors of opportunity unexpectedly open at rival energy company, FearCo, Tylor’s co-workers at Monsters Inc. begin to question his loyalty. As his Laugh Floor partnership with Val is pushed to the brink, Tylor must discover where he really belongs.

Season two stars include Billy Crystal and John Goodman as beloved franchise favorites Mike Wazowski and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan, respectively. Additional stars include Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon, Mindy Kaling as Val Little, Henry Winkler as Fritz, Lucas Neff as Duncan and Alanna Ubach as Cutter.

Season two guest stars reprising their roles from the franchise include Aubrey Plaza as Claire Wheeler, Nathan Fillion as Johnny Worthington III and Bobby Moynihan as Chet Alexander.

Additional guest cast includes Jennifer Coolidge, Rhys Darby, Janelle James, Jenifer Lewis, Ali Wong, Bowen Yang, Paula Pell, Danny Pudi, Cody Rigsby, Jimmy Tatro, Danny Trejo, Joe Lo Truglio and Alan Tudyk.

