Trailer Arrives And Release Dates Announced For Second Season of “Monsters At Work”

Disney Channel has shared the official trailer of the long-awaited second season of the popular animated television series, Monsters at Work.

What’s Happening:

Disney has shared the official trailer and release date for the long awaited second season of the hit Disney animated television series Monsters at Work.

Inspired by the Monsters, Inc. franchise from Pixar Animation Studios, Disney TV Animation’s Monsters at Work 's sophomore season sees main character Tylor Tuskmon’s journey as a Jokester and his friendship with Val face the ultimate test.

franchise from Pixar Animation Studios, Disney TV Animation’s 's sophomore season sees main character Tylor Tuskmon’s journey as a Jokester and his friendship with Val face the ultimate test. When new doors of opportunity unexpectedly open at rival energy company, FearCo, Tylor’s co-workers at Monsters Inc. begin to question his loyalty. As his Laugh Floor partnership with Val is pushed to the brink, Tylor must discover where he really belongs.

Fans of the series may recall that when season one ended, Tylor accepted a position as a jokester in lieu of his dream job as a scarer at the company, with new friend Val at his side as his assistant, both leaving the maintenance department where they had both been working prior.

Worth noting, unlike the original season of Monsters at Work, the series will be arriving on Disney Channel Disney+

Monsters at Work stars Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon, Mindy Kaling as Val Little, Henry Winkler as Fritz, Lucas Neff as Duncan and Alanna Ubach as Cutter. Billy Crystal and John Goodman reprise their roles as the iconic Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan.

stars Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon, Mindy Kaling as Val Little, Henry Winkler as Fritz, Lucas Neff as Duncan and Alanna Ubach as Cutter. Billy Crystal and John Goodman reprise their roles as the iconic Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan. Season two guest stars reprising their roles from the franchise include Aubrey Plaza as Claire Wheeler, Nathan Fillion as Johnny Worthington III, and Bobby Moynihan as Chet Alexander. Additional guest cast includes Jennifer Coolidge, Rhys Darby, Janelle James, Jenifer Lewis, Ali Wong, Bowen Yang, Paula Pell, Danny Pudi, Cody Rigsby, Jimmy Tatro, Danny Trejo, Joe Lo Truglio and Alan Tudyk.